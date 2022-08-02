Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

