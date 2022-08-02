Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,423. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

