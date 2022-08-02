Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. 38,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

