Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,675 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

