Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 20,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

