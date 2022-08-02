Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,001 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. 4,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

