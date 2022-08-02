Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSN opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

