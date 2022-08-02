Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 7,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

