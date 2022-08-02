Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSYTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

