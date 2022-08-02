PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,779.77 or 0.07727139 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $604.57 million and $26.01 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004442 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128479 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031752 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.