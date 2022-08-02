Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Up 37.9% in July

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 4,901,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

