PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.87-$3.97 EPS.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,430,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.60.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,871,000 after buying an additional 324,814 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

