PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock valued at $106,955,416. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

