Peanut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147,904.00 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $139,488.35 and $147,904.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

