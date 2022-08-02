PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.5% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

