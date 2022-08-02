Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PWP opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.
