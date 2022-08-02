Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 526,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

