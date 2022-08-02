PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.80.7.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.13.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.7 %

PKI traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 43.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

