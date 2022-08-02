Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Perrigo has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE PRGO opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $775,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

