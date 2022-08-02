Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £63,831.26 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.96), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($78,215.00).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total value of £205,530 ($251,844.14).

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 330.80 ($4.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,316.00. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 280 ($3.43) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 470 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 451.67 ($5.53).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

