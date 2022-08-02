Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 710,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,462 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $8,415,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 237,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 11,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,204,451. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

