Phala Network Price Tops $0.12 (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and $2.26 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

