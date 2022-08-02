Phantomx Trading 94.6% Higher Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $19,945.39 and $14.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00211246 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00527079 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

