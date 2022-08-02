PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,474. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

