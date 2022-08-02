Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,818 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $197.76.

