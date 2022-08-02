Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,477 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

