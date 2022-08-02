Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
