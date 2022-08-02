Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.