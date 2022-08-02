Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWR opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.