Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.