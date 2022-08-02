Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,853 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,013,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,177,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52.

