Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

