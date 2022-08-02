Phore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $223,126.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008401 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,499,251 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.