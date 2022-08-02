Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,392. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.