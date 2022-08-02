Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,392. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

