Pillar Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $1.41 million and $591.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.13 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00127851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.