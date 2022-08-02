Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,891,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

