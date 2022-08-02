Piper Sandler Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $48.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.