Piper Sandler Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $37.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

