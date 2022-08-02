PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $227,493.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $227,493.00 and $182.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

