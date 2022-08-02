Pitbull Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Pitbull has a total market cap of $34.01 million and $555,337.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Buying and Selling Pitbull
