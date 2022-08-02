Pivotal Research Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $60.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.92.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $434.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $200,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.