Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 99.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 80,691 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

