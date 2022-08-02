PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 1.5 %
MYPS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $505.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of -0.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
