Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCFT stock opened at GBX 146.15 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.27). The stock has a market cap of £484.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.15.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,009.52 ($9,814.39).

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.