Polis (POLIS) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $342,569.81 and $83.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

