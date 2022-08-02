Polkadot Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $644.24 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $8.76 billion and approximately $644.24 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $7.91 or 0.00034509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,217,923,521 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,799,870 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

