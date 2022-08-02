Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $208.78 million and approximately $30.80 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00254271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.