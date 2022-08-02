Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 million, a PE ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

