PowerTrade Fuel 1-Day Volume Tops $55,321.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $570,969.76 and approximately $55,321.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

