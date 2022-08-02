PPL (PPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PPL Stock Performance
PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75.
PPL Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
