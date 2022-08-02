PPL (PPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

