PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PSK opened at C$18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

